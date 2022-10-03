Western Cape cops, along with the City of Cape Town, are set to form an inter-governmental kidnapping and extortion task force amid the ongoing kidnappings of high-profile mense in the Mother City. This was revealed by Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, following the abduction of Ukrainian woman Anichka Penev on Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, her kidnappers demanded a R5 million ransom for her return. SAGA: Kidnapped Ukrainian Anichka Penev In the dramatic kidnapping that was captured on CCTV, the brave 35-year-old vrou is seen fighting off her attackers as they grab her from her larney Audi R8. According to a Daily Voice source, the kidnappers did research on Penev and her husband Simeon, who is the owner of Nioro Plastics.

“These guys were organised and didn’t even care about the cameras,” says the source. “The one vehicle had circled the area and was waiting for her. The other car followed her from her home in Plattekloof and they boxed her in. “Yes, they fired two shots but she was not hit; she was only hurt by the shattered glass.

“Within five minutes after the kidnapping they called her husband and demanded R5 million for her release. “The kidnappers did their research knowing her moving times. They knew the husband is the owner while she is the head of HR.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms that Anichka had not yet been found. “Kindly be advised that the matter you are referring to is still under investigation, and there are no new developments to report at this stage,” he says.

SAFETY BOSS: JP Smith. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) Smith explains that Saps have agreed to use their specialised units for the task team. “The Saps have this week agreed to the City’s request that the Saps utilise the services of our specialised units and form an inter-governmental,” Smith says. “There have been at least two more incidents of kidnapping in Cape Town since our request – one resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy from Nyanga, and the other the disappearance of a woman who was taken in broad daylight [on Thursday], in full view of security cameras.”

He says the City’s officers are ready to play an active role in helping Saps catch these skurke. Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council of SA (MJC) says it has received responses following a memorandum handed to various departments about the increased number of kidnappings. In a press conference after the murder of prominent Lansdowne businessman Khalid Parker, in a botched kidnapping, religious leaders said they were gatvol.

DEAD: Businessman Khalid Parker killed in a botched kidnapping Secretary general Sheikh Zaid Dantie says the MJC has received a written response from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and the City. “We appreciate their willingness to assist in the process of developing an effective response to the kidnapping crisis in the Western Cape,” Dantie says. “Furthermore, we have received a commitment from the Saps provincial commissioner that a consolidated response to the issues raised in the memorandum will be prepared by their strategic management component in due time.