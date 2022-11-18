Friends and family of eight-year-old Abira Dekhta have vowed to fight the bail applications of seven men from Khayelitsha accused of kidnapping the child and keeping her captive for more than a week. This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the group appeared on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Angry aunties filled the public gallery and rekked their bekke when one of the accused smiled was seen smiling at his goose. Magistrate Goolam Bawa ruled that their identities not be revealed yet while the authorities establish whether this will hamper the investigation. The State prosecutor revealed that a tip-off had led cops to the hokkie in Khayelitsha where the meisie was being held.

Abira was snatched from her school transport vehicle at Amber Court on November 4. The prosecutor told the court that five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. On Monday at 5pm, cops received a tip-off that Abira was being held in Jonas Nzinga Street. On arrival, they found accused one to four inside the home and accused five, six and seven guarding the property.

The prosecutor said the kidnappers tried to flee but were caught. Abira was found inside. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirms that two women were also arrested but they were not brought to court as they cannot be linked to the case. The matter was postponed to December 7 for bail application.

Friends and family of 8-year-old Abira Dekhta outside Wynberg court. Fowzia Veerasamy of the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch says the kidnappers had the audacity to smile in the dock while they left Abira traumatised from her ordeal. Veerasamy adds that the community will be opposing bail: “They smiled while the child was in trauma, I mean where is the justice for the victims? “Why is there a consideration for bail? It is not fair what the family and the community are going through.

“We are gatvol of perpetrators always getting out on the street.” Family friend Imaad Harris explains that Abira and her family are doing well but she has not yet returned to school. “She was well looked after [while in captivity] but she was scared.