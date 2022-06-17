This young baseball player and hafiz student from Schaapkraal is working hard to make her dream of representing South Africa at an international tournament, but needs your help. Ahead of Father’s Day, 19-year-old Ammaarah Kamish and her mom have been packaging special gifts for dads across Cape Town to raise R35 000 for her trip to Mexico.

Ammaarah was recently selected for the SA Elite Squad and is currently attending trials to quality for the World Cup squad. The World Cup dates are yet to be determined, subject to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her love for baseball started at the age of 10.

“One day my cousin just said, ‘come we go to the baseball field at Stephen Reagan’, where the Westridge Yankees were playing and that is when I fell in love with baseball. “It was the first time I played and I felt this was the sport for me. “I signed up with the Westridge Yankees and played for the Under-15 team.”

Several years later she joined VOB Baseball Club and played for the Under-18 squad where she was the only female on the team. “It never bothered me and they treated me no differently to any player. During one of the matches against Bothasig, I was headhunted by the Women In Baseball team and started playing for them. “In 2020, I got selected for the Western Province Squad but due to Covid, we had to retrial and I was selected again this year.

“During the tournament I received my SA cap for utility player and was selected for the elite squad.” PLAY BALL: The Women In Baseball star is selling hampers to raise funds. Picture: Supplied The eldest of four siblings from a single mom, Ammaarah takes her role as a tietie seriously. While she trains with her club twice a week, she also keeps fit by running and playing matches with her younger brother and two sisters.

Ammaarah, who is also a first-year student at the Al-Azhar Academy in Mitchells Plain, is also known for proudly wearing her burqa at every match. “I really wanted to be a hafiz student and enjoy reciting the Qur’an. “In Islam, wearing of hijab and covering your aurah (modesty) is very important for a Muslim woman.

“I wear my burqa to show that I am proud and that it can be done even when playing sports. “Nobody in my team has ever asked me to remove it.” Ammaarah and her mother are selling Father’s Day hampers consisting of various treats for R160.