An off-duty police officer has been gunned down while standing outside her Delft home with three other people. Constable Shamiela Arendse, 26, was shot four times in Gilo Road in Leiden.

She was renting the house and was stationed at Table Bay Harbour SAPS while her family lives in Ladismith. The attack happened around 7.10pm on Tuesday. AMBUSH: The young constable killed in Gilo Road, Leiden A witness says: “They were smoking outside her residence. A shooting occurred and she was hit by bullets. She was shot four times. No one knows exactly why she was shot.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirms: “A 26-year-old off-duty police official was shot and killed in Delft on Tuesday evening. “The details about the shooting incident are still sketchy. “Eyewitness accounts from the crime scene indicate that the police constable attached to Table Bay Harbour Police Station was standing in front of her residence with three other persons when unknown gunmen emerged and fired several shots in Gilo Road, Leiden in Delft.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. File photo “Delft Police have opened a murder docket for investigation. body.copy.three...: “Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have taken over the investigation. “No arrests have been made yet for the tragic incident.” Delft Community Policing Forum spokesperson, Pastor Charles George, says the recent spate of killings in the area proves that no one is safe.

“We are deeply saddened by the ongoing killing of police officers across the country and our condolences to the family and her colleagues. “We are hoping that there will be a quick turnaround in this case and that the perpetrators will be brought to book. “It sends alarm bells going off to the entire community and this is proof that nobody is safe in our townships.”

KILLED: Shamiela Arendse, 26. Picture supplied The constable is the second cop to be gunned down this month. On 1 June, Warrant Siyakubonga Gladstone Mphakathi, 49, was shot and killed in his white Toyota Tazz as he was about to start his night shift in Brown’s Farm. He had just parked his car at Philippi Train Station when he was shot through the window by unknown suspects.