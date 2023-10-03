For a decade, Auntie Maril has been serving the community of Rocklands a warm plate of food with a wide smile on her face. Marildia Armadien, 58, who started off with a takeaways in Siberian Road 10 years ago, has since registered her feeding scheme after the lines for food just kept getting longer.

“I had the takeaways but I was giving away the stuff for free when people came to ask for help,” she said. “My children then told me to rather put my energy into helping people, and here we are now.” By 2021, she registered as a non-profit organisation called the Siberian Community Feeding Scheme.

“We started with giving out bread, now we make 100 litres of food and 100 litres of rice and give half a bread for each person every Wednesday,” she added. “That is 740 bakkies of food. Sometimes we have soup, sometimes sugar bean curry and rice and akni. On Labarang we have 400 litres of akni that is up by the morning.” And how does she fund all of this?

“When you do something with a smile, the Almighty smiles with you. He comes through for this house to feed the community,” Auntie Maril explained. IN NEED: Mense in Rocklands queuing for a bowl of food “I have a cousin who gives rice and a lady who brings me carrots and greenery. “I buy the bakkies and whatever else is needed for the pot and my husband gives his pension for the gas and water.”