Jaycees Foundation has been struggling to keep its kitchen open for the past two months due to an increase in food prices and a lack of donations. The foundation has two feeding schemes in Kleinvlei and Eerste River and had to switch from serving five times a week to just twice a week.

Leonora Fransman, 52, who established her NPO at the start of Covid in 2020, says she feeds about 600 mense a week and also hands out sanitary pads to the girls, but lately she can’t keep up with the demand for food. “We have been raising funds with raffles and food sales to buy ingredients for our feeding, we tried feeding three days a week by giving maize meal or bread on the third day but it has been a struggle,” she said. “We do not even have sanitary pads for our young girls so we try to buy pads out of our own pockets, but everyone is not working. We also try to ask friends, family and neighbours for any dry ingredients.

NEED: Hungry mense has been struggling to keep their kitchen open for the past two months due to an increase in food prices and a lack of donations. pic supplied “It is sad when we look at the pot compared to the line, because then the food is not enough so then we ask the kids to come forward first. “The people in the line are so appreciative because even if they can get one scoop, then they are so happy because most nights that is the only food they will get.” Leonora is appealing for any food donations such as dry ingredients, fresh or frozen vegetables as well as sanitary pads.