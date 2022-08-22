Bonteheuwel residents are on a knife’s edge after the son of an alleged Americans gang leader was shot on Friday morning. The incident happened just after 7am in Juniper Street involving the Americans and Bad Boys gangs.

According to residents, the victim, who is the son of “Kop”, was injured in the hip and foot and was taken to hospital. “Kop se seun le innie ICU, there is another one who was shot in the shoulder with him, I am not sure if he ran away or what,” says a witness. Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says there have since been threats of retaliation.

“We received quite a lot of information from residents that Saturday night was going to be a night of retaliation but we were very quickly able to use the information and inform our law enforcement teams and we had no issues,” he says. He adds: “The person who was shot is still alive and well but we were able to make arrests immediately after the shooting. “At about 7.45am, we were able to take people into custody because when the shooting took place I started receiving all the information, which I escalated to law enforcement, they knew where to find the people and went to pick the people up,” said McKenzie.

According to McKenzie, the suspects were handed over to SAPS. However, police spokesman Colonel Andre Traut says SAPS have no record of the incident. “The only case on record close to your enquiry is an attempted murder on 19 August where a 30-year-old male was shot and wounded in Jasmine Street, Bonteheuwel at around 8.55am.