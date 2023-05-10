Witnesses in the murder trial of Manenberg teen Elene Lino may have left the Wynberg Regional Court feeling threatened on Tuesday, after the accused exchanged notes with his family. Gavin Manuel, 52, was arrested after the body of the teen was found stuffed in a wheelie bin on January 9, 2022 by her sister Candice Baartman, just hours after neighbours heard the couple fighting.

Candice, 27, was left traumatised when she arrived home that morning to find blood in the doorway of the family home. She then found Manuel several streets away pushing a wheelie bin and when confronted, he left the bin behind and ran away. PASSED A NOTE TO FAMILY: Gavin Manuel, 52. Picture supplied Candice made the discovery when she saw Elene’s feet and realised she had been killed.

On Tuesday, witnesses and Elene’s family were at court where Manuel was expected to plead. Proceedings were hamstrung when they were told that the magistrate was ill and the trial postponed to July 25. Shortly before returning to the holding cell, Manuel was seen – with the help of a police officer – passing a handwritten note to his family shortly after the two State witnesses were named. Outside court, Elene’s family said they now feared for the witnesses.