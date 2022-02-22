The relatives of a woman who was killed by her estranged husband in Delft say they are living in fear after he got bail.

Simbongile Xhobane, 51 was busted in November after he confessed to killing his wife Ntomboxolo, 44.

The victim moved out of her Khayelitsha marital home when she found out the accused was sleeping with their neighbour.

She moved to Delft to be closer to her niece Busiswa Goniwe, 35, but her husband didn’t know where she was staying.

“She found out he was having an affair when she called and his cellphone was answered by someone, and then she heard them having sex,” Busiswa explained.

MURDER: Ntomboxolo

On the morning before her murder, the suspect visited Busiswa’s home in Kaap Street in Delft where he spoke with his wife and she agreed to return to him.

But when he came back around 4pm the two cousins had gone to Ntomboxolo’s place and only got home the next day.

“We spent the night at her home. He asked to speak to her in my bedroom where he stabbed her,” said Busiswe.

“We called the police and then he confessed to them that he murdered her. And even after that, he is still out on bail.

“I am scared of him because he has been making threats to me and blaming me for what happened and accusing me of stealing my aunt’s body. I don’t feel safe with him being out on bail.”

The case has been postponed to 12 April for further investigation.

