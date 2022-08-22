A Lavender Hill father of two died a hero when he was stabbed trying to protect his mom from a man assaulting her. Chadwin Barnes, 30, died on Friday afternoon in Drury Court.

His mom Leticia, 47, says the suspect, who lived with them, was assaulting her. “My son came and fought with him, and then the suspect took out half of the scissors,” she says. HARTSEER: Leticia says son died protecting her. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “He stabbed Chadwin in the stomach and then dragged the weapon up and that is why the doctors told me that both his lungs collapsed and the scissors also went into his heart.

“In the end, he couldn’t walk, so we had to get a wheelchair when we arrived at the Retreat Day Hospital.” The hartseer mom says Chadwin was a good man. “He was not a gangster, he was a good father to his children, a year old daughter and his six-year-old son.

“My son died protecting me, he didn’t want to see someone hurt me. The suspect had been living in the flat for some time.” The mom says the suspect fled the scene but was later handed over to the Steenberg police by his sister. Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says: “At around 3pm, a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death.