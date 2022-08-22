A Lavender Hill father of two died a hero when he was stabbed trying to protect his mom from a man assaulting her.
Chadwin Barnes, 30, died on Friday afternoon in Drury Court.
His mom Leticia, 47, says the suspect, who lived with them, was assaulting her.
“My son came and fought with him, and then the suspect took out half of the scissors,” she says.
“He stabbed Chadwin in the stomach and then dragged the weapon up and that is why the doctors told me that both his lungs collapsed and the scissors also went into his heart.
“In the end, he couldn’t walk, so we had to get a wheelchair when we arrived at the Retreat Day Hospital.”
The hartseer mom says Chadwin was a good man.
“He was not a gangster, he was a good father to his children, a year old daughter and his six-year-old son.
“My son died protecting me, he didn’t want to see someone hurt me. The suspect had been living in the flat for some time.”
The mom says the suspect fled the scene but was later handed over to the Steenberg police by his sister.
Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says: “At around 3pm, a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death.
“Police were summoned to the Retreat Day Hospital where the victim was admitted.
“An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect who is due to make his court appearance in Wynberg (on Monday) on a charge of murder,” he adds.
“It is believed that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument during the fatal incident.”