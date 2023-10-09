Mense waiting in long lines at Mitchells Plain Home Affairs had a traumatic experience when a man was shot in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon. The victim has been identified by a family friend as Mikyle “Gorba” Gedult.

Mikyle, 27, who was supposed to start a new job on Monday, was queuing to collect his ID from the offices in Beacon Valley. ‘Excited’: Mikyle Gedult, 27. Picture supplied “He was so excited, he was looking forward to it because everyone who knew him, knows that all he wanted to do was provide for his young son,” said the friend, who asked not to be named. She described Mikyle as a gentle giant with a kind heart.

“If he was deurmekaar, then I would say he was, but he really wasn’t. That is why I also believe it must’ve been a case of mistaken identity,” the friend added. An eyewitness claims almal was ducking and diving, and no one saw who the shooters were or how they arrived and left. “I mean, how are you as a shooter firing shots where there are so many people, including children, standing around,” she asked.

Probing: Scene of the shooting in Beacon Valley Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the victim was found with several gunshot wounds to his body. “The possibility that the incident might be gang-related will be investigated,” Twigg added. Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies says residents are feeling hopeless.