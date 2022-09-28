A young Manenberg father has died after he was mercilessly gunned down in a shooting last week. The hartseer family of Valentino Jacobs, 27, who was killed just moments after a notorious gang boss was shot, say they are struggling to gather the funds to bury the unemployed dad.

Jacobs was killed while sitting in the kitchen of an alleged drug den last Tuesday. A lone shooter allegedly stuck his gun through a window and opened fire. This followed the shooting of dik ding Eugene “Kasba” Smit, 47, who was gunned down after an argument.

Valentino’s widow Cecelia, 34, says on the day of the shooting, she heard mense running towards Gail Court where her husband had gone with pelle. The couple has a four-year-old daughter. Cecelia admits that her husband was a drug user. She says when she arrived residents informed her he had been shot.

“I couldn’t go look but his family went to look. The bullet went right through his head and he was first taken to Heideveld [Emergency Centre] and then Groote Schuur,” Cecelia adds. “They could not operate as he was declared brain dead, and the machines were switched off the next day. We are very hartseer and currently are struggling to bury him.” Manenberg Saps commander brigadier Sanele Zama says the suspected gunman was brought in for questioning, but there was not enough evidence to charge him.