A father of two daughters was stabbed to death in Delft on Saturday after leaving his home to go buy beer. According to his sister, 25-year-old Dillon Brinkhuis, aka “Kop”, was accompanied by friends to go buy three beers when he was stabbed and robbed in Kunene Street, Leiden.

“I last saw him before 10pm, he was sitting outside with his friends and they started packing up the music, they left to go buy the last three beers when the incident happened,” Juanita said. “I am unsure what happened but only heard that he got hurt and his friends left him. They usually buy beer here by us in the close but that woman didn’t open so I’m unsure how they ended up that side. He was a people’s person, he wouldn’t hurt anyone.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Delft SAPS are investigating cases of murder and attempted robbery.

“The suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is robbery,” he added. Dillon’s hartseer mom Cathy says: ”They meant to stab my son; when we arrived at the scene there was blood everywhere. When I looked at my son he was white in the face. His brother had to close his eyes.” An eyewitness says he saw Dillon being attacked. “I was standing outside smoking an entjie when I saw Dillon getting attacked by a few guys,” he claimed. “He ran and fell in the court when they came and continued stabbing him. He was alone, I didn’t see any of his friends or anyone with him.”