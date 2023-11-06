A father of two was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer over a beer. Sibusiso Klaas, 37, from Red Hill informal settlement in Simon’s Town was killed on Sunday morning around 4am.

The victim’s father-in-law Khayalethu Sam says he was called to the scene and found Klaas dead. Sam says: “I heard they were fighting over beer, there was a hammer involved. The Zimbabwean man hit Sibusiso several times in the head.” Sam says after the murder, the suspect threw water on the deceased.

The skoonpa adds: “He then ran away, we managed to get his sister who called him. Khayalethu Sam stands where the body of slain Sibusiso Klaas lay after he was struck with a hammer in his head. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Media “He told the sister that he was in Bellville where he was tracked down by the police and arrested.” Sam says angry community members have “given notice” to foreigners living in the area to leave.

Sam warns: “We gave them until Friday to leave because we don’t want to use any form of violence to get them out. “We want every South African who has Zimbabwean tenants to kick them out.” Sam described Klaas as a quiet person and would never fight with anybody.