A father has been arrested after his three children died after drinking an energy drink that he allegedly gave them. Police have confirmed that the father has been charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The man was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after he was found unconscious at their home just outside Heidelberg in Gauteng. According to news reports, on Thursday when word of the children’s death got out in the community, the father attempted to commit suicide. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, officers went to the home after the children died.

Police officers discovered the father and he was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard. Muridili said the father was suspected of poisoning his sons. It is alleged that after his wife left on Thursday morning, he gave all five brothers the drink believed to be laced with rat poison.

He had also reportedly fed the drink to the family dog; the animal died. body copy_bold: Lehlogonolo Khoabane,16, Katleho Khoabane, 13, Neo Khoabane, 1, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, consumed it at school and fell ill. Two of the boys tragically died shortly after complaining of stomach pains and the other while being rushed to the hospital. Neo is currently in a critical condition.