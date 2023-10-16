A father and son were killed for apparently refusing to pay money to extortionists. Cupido “Kiepie” Abrahams, 62, and his son Carlin, 42, were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Boesak Street, Wallacedene.

They were rushed to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital where both died from their gunshot wounds. Cupido’s wife Viona, 40, says she was in a taxi on her way home when she received the call about their deaths. DAD’S RIGHT HAND: Carlin, 42. “According to people on the yard, my husband was busy cutting wood that he sells, when three guys came to demand ‘tax’,” she explained.

“They shot him five times and he got up and still tried to fight them. “When Carlin tried to help him they shot him also. Carlin was shot in the neck, shoulder and the chest. He was his father’s right hand. “Carlin has a daughter who now also has to grow up without a father.”

The mother of three says her husband was well known in their community: “Everyone knew if you needed wood, Kiepie was the person to come to. “He liked to make jokes and recently told me I must pray for a long life for him, and then he was torn away from me so brutally.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that Kraaifontein SAPS are investigating two counts of murder.