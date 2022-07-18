A young father and his baby son were wounded when gunmen attacked a family in their car in Belgravia Road in Athlone on Friday night. The 25-year-old man was with his 14-month-old and a woman, who was unharmed, in a white Toyota Etios opposite the Wembley Roadhouse restaurant situated on the corner of Denchworth and Belgravia Road before 11pm.

A 33-year-old eyewitness told the Daily Voice the man was driving down Belgravia Road when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots at his car. “I do not know if he was coming from Wembley or what, but we just heard about six shots go off and the sound of a laaitie crying. “People ran to help him because he was shot in his hand but the guy got into his car and drove down Belgravia.

“Luckily there was an ambulance already nearby attending to another medical emergency so the father was able to get help from him. “The child was shot in the stomach and the father in his hand as well as the arm, but they both survived.” Following the shooting, the eyewitness said a car sped away from the scene and depending on who you asked, the car’s make ranged from a Volkswagen Polo to an Opel Corsa.