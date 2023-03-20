A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday after fatally shooting his 13-year-old childhood friend in The Hague, Delft. According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, SAPS are investigating a case of murder.

“Delft police responded to a complaint on Saturday in Henkel Street in The Hague, Delft. “They found the body of a 13-year-old boy who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene. A 16-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. “Once charged, the suspect will make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.”

According to Natalie Benjamin, the mother of the Grade 7 pupil Christiaan Claassen, fondly known as Junior, left with his friend to go cut their hair in The Hague. SAD: Ma Natalie and Junior. “We call him Junior after his father, who is senior. My son is not one to walk around, if I was here he would’ve stayed. “Junior would’ve gone to a birthday party on Saturday, he was already dressed so I assume they went to get their hair cut for the party.”

“Junior asked his friend to borrow him brille and the friend said it’s by ‘Balie’s’ house [suspect] and they went to get it,” she said. “When they came out, Balie called them back and pulled out a gun and played with it by cocking it twice on the friend and he turned it on Junior and the shot went off.” According to Natalie, the suspect and his family used to live in the same road in Leiden, and that’s how they know each other.

‘Balie’ and his family moved to The Hague and hadn’t seen Junior in roughly four years. “The friend managed to run out and when he came here, I asked him where Junior was... he was in a trance and couldn’t speak. “When we got to The Hague, I saw the police and I asked where is my child and Balie’s mom just said she didn’t know where they found the gun,” the ma explained.

“I was shocked because she knows my child.” “When I looked inside the police van, Balie just said, ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t help it, it was an accident’.” FATALLY WOUNDED: Junior was shot dead here in The Hague. The suspect’s mom, who did not wish to be named, claimed that their lives are in danger and she has had to remove her children from their home for their safety.

“Apparently they played with the gun, it was given to them to keep, they didn’t know so the gun went off. “It’s heartbreaking because it’s a child who grew up in front of me... who was friends with my kids as well. “Our children need to listen when their parents speak [but] they are eie wys and then such things happen. We see these things but don’t think it would happen to me and in my house,” she says.