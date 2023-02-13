A young mom lost her life, allegedly at the hands of her child’s father, when he stabbed her in Rockies Circle, Mitchells Plain this weekend. Nadine Walker, 20 was stabbed three times on Saturday night and died early on Sunday at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital.

Her hartseer dad Ronald Daniels tells the Daily Voice his daughter was allegedly stabbed by her ex in a fit of jealousy. “I only got the news past five [Sunday] morning when the cops came to knock on my door,” he says. “He stabbed her thrice, once in the shoulder and two in the neck. They were not together, it was jealousy.

“I last saw her Saturday afternoon. My wife and I made a potjie and she went in and out of the house to her friends. “I sent my son to go fetch her to tend to her child and he got her on the corner and she said she will be here in a few minutes but she never came home.” KILLZONE: Rockies Circle, Mitchells Plain. Picture: Marsha Dean The pa says his daughter’s death has left the family devastated: “I cannot explain how I feel, life seems fine now but I will see as the week goes. She was my only daughter.

“They tried to save her at the day hospital but they say the one stab wound was too deep in her neck.” Nadine leaves behind a one-year-old son. According to witnesses, it was ou nag when they heard a commotion outside. “I was sleeping when I heard the swearing and yelling. Both of them were drunk but that does not condone what he did,” a witness says.

“I’m not sure if he was a gangster but he was a baie deurmekaar outjie and he is not as innocent as people think. ” A man who was with the pair at the time of the incident, said he wanted to take them to the berk’s house so they could argue there as they were making a noise According to him, the couple had previously broken up.

“They had trust issues, they were not together on Saturday night but he got Nadine somewhere at the circle,” the man says. “I didn’t expect him to stab her .... I would have stopped him if I knew what his next move was. He took her around her neck with his arm and stabbed her.” According to Ronald, the 19-year-old suspect’s brother had turned him in to police.