Kensington residents awoke to the shocking news of a mom and baby who died in a tragic fire incident. Hayley Williams, 32, and her 17-month-old Taahid were burnt alive in the early hours of Wednesday inside their hok on 14th Street, Kukutown informal settlement.

The fire started before 3am. It is suspected that the young mom had been cooking vetkoek before load shedding started. She woke up to the shack ablaze but was trapped and couldn't be saved. Taahid's devastated father Nazeem Abrahams said: "I wasn't at home at the time of the incident, people called me and told me that my son and wife had passed on.

"But they were not really sure what happened. I heard that she was making vetkoek before load shedding and then she went to sleep and left the pot on the stove. "The power went back on and that is how the fire started." Kensington CPF chairperson and ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg added: "I was called awake to be informed that a female adult, 32 years old, and her 17-month-old baby burned to death this morning after load shedding in Kensington, Kukutown informal settlement.

“She forgot to put off the stove, made herself safe by locking her door and went to sleep. “Witnesses say that the stove was most likely the cause of the fire. “Many people tried to free her and the baby from the fire, threw water but alas, they could not overcome the heat, smoke and flames,” he added.

"A memorial service will be hosted soon, and details will be shared with the community." The City's fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the mom and her child died from the injuries suffered during the fire. "The City's fire and rescue service was alerted at about 2.50am that a structure was on fire and that a family was trapped inside.

“By 4.30am, firefighters had managed to extinguish the blaze that destroyed the structure and left three persons displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” Carelse added. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Kensington SAPS had responded to the scene. “Upon inspection they found the bodies of a female and a boy. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Kensington police registered an inquest for further investigation.”