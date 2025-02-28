A VICIOUS family fight in Welcome Estate, Athlone, led to the death of one man and the arrest of another after the deceased allegedly attacked his sister. According to a Daily Voice source, residents ran out of their homes on Wednesday night as the sound of screams and the smashing of windows were heard shortly after 6pm.

The insider says: “What we heard is that the brother came home and attacked his sister. He hit her in the face with a brick and smashed the windows of her car. “Her boyfriend and children then came and hit him until he collapsed in the road and the police were called to the scene. He was declared dead on the scene and the boyfriend was arrested.” MURDER CASE: Berk being arrested. PICTURE: LEON KNIPE Manenberg police station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo confirms the case and says: “At 6.30pm a 44-year-old male was arrested, and his 48-year-old girlfriend was brought in for questioning regarding the death of her 52-year-old brother. “It is alleged that her brother came to her home on Rembrandt Street, Welcome Estate, and an argument ensued, leading to her vehicle being damaged.

WINDOWS SMASHED IN: The brother damaged his sister’s vehicle “Both right-side windows were smashed, and she was hit in the face with a brick by her brother.” Naidoo says this led to the violent attack by the 44-year-old boyfriend. The cop adds: “The 52-year-old male suffered fatal head injuries and succumbed to his injuries in the roadway in front of his sister’s home.

“The 44-year-old male was arrested, and his 48-year-old girlfriend, the sister of the deceased, has been questioned by Manenberg detectives. “A case of murder has been opened for investigation due to the excessive violence used.” It is not clear what the argument was about.