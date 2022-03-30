Two suspects have been handed subpoenas to appear in court in connection with the fatal car accident on Baden Powell Drive that killed three family members.

The men have been charged with culpable homicide for the crash on Saturday, October 23, that killed mom Yolande Geduld, her son Kurt-Lee Carolus and four-year-old granddaughter Tara-Lee Carolus.

Kurt-Lee’s wife Lauren Carolus said the news has left her with mixed feelings.

“I’m glad justice is being served but I’m unhappy because it won’t bring my family back,” she says.

While the call centre agent survived the accident, her pelvic bone was badly damaged and she has been unable to work.

“Since the accident, I have been unable to work and have had my struggles there (with bosses refusing to compensate her), but losing my family has caused a real struggle.

“My husband was a real hands-on father that would wake up at 3.30am to see to our child while my child has also lost a grandmother.”

The Strand family was on their way to relatives in Mitchells Plain after looking at a house in Belgravia Estate when they ran out of fuel on Baden Powell Drive.

A speeding Isuzu bakkie, with an alleged drunk driver behind the wheel, ploughed into them.

Kurt Lee and Yolande died on impact while Tara-Lee died on the way to hospital.

Last week, the Carolus family learned that police served subpoenas on Achmat Suleiman from Sheraton Park, and Lavender Hill resident Hilton Thompson.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the suspects were due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on 21 April 2022.

