A five-year-old laaitie from Pelikan Park has brought smiles to five Cape Flats families after he successfully raised over R4000 to assist people with suhoor (sunrise) meals during Ramadaan.

After weeks of hard work, Suhail Solomons, celebrated his fifth birthday on Monday by handing out the breakfast parcels to families in Lotus River, Parkwood, Belgravia, Zeekoevlei and Pelikan Park.

The bubbly boytjie made headlines last month when he embarked on his project to raise the funds by selling R10 packets of sweets and biscuits in his community.

BIRTHDAY BOY: Suhail Solomons turned 5 Monday. Picture supplied

Along with his parents Muneebah and Rezaa Alexander, they went door to door for the past month selling sweets and biscuits.

Rezaa says in total he raised R4300 and the five families were identified by friends and relatives.

“Our friends and family who knew about the initiative helped us identify the families in need.

“In total he raised R4300 and we were able to create parcels for five families which included all the essentials for breakfast meals,” the dad says.

“We went on his birthday on Monday and didn’t tell the people we were coming.

“They were so grateful, we even found a family of 12 that was struggling. They did not expect it at all.”

PROUD: Muneebah & Suhail. Picture: Monique Duval

A 59-year-old father from Lotus River said he was at a loss for words when Suhail arrived at his door.

“We are a family of 12 and the oldest is an 87-year-old ouma. I came from the mosque when they arrived.

“It was a huge relief and we are very grateful,” he says.

“For such a young kid to come up with an initiative like this, we can only make du’ah that Allah will see him go from strength to strength.

“We are actually at a loss for words and Fajr meals were a concern for me as the children would have to go to school and pwasa on empty stomachs.”

READY TO GO: Packages. Picture supplied

Rezaa says Suhail will now start work on his Eid project: “Muneebah is a chef so together they will be making savoury and sweet boxes to sell so they can help more people on Eid.

“We are very proud of him for the hard work he put in.”

[email protected]