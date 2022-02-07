Farm employees in Philippi were shocked to find the body of a man in a dam on Saturday afternoon after 4pm.

According to a worker, who did not want to be named for fear of a backlash from his employees, the body was discovered by his colleagues in a dam just off Weltevreden Road.

The 45-year-old male worker said: “We were walking towards our house after working when one of the ladies saw this thing sitting in the water and when a few of the guys went with me to look, we saw it was a body.”

He says the body was covered and it was a man.

“There are a lot of times that bodies get found here in the dams by the farms in the area and a lot of the times it’s people who just come and dump the bodies here.

“The bosses told us that we must not speak about it or give the name of the farm because it looks bad.”

It’s believed the deceased might be a resident of a nearby settlement.

However, when the Daily Voice visited Browns Farm and a few of the smaller settlements in the area, nobody could confirm who the dead man was.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the body was recovered from the dam.

“This office can confirm that the body of an unknown male was discovered in a dam on a farm in Philippi.

“An inquest was opened for investigation while the cause of death is yet to be determined.”

