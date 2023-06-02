Hundreds of hartseer Parkwood residents will say their final farewells to slain teen Shelton Williams, as his killer is set to return to court on Thursday. Nearly a week after the fatal shooting which led to the death of the 15-year-old boy and another teen, an interpreter has to be assigned to the case.

Shelton died in Heath Road last Friday after he was allegedly shot by a Somali shopkeeper during an argument over a lighter. SKOK: Parkwood scene Public Order Police being called in as cops arrested the 37-year-old man and searched for the murder weapon. Officers later found the stolen firearm in the ceiling of the winkel.

The alleged killer returned to court on Thursday where Magistrate Goolam Bawa was informed that an interpreter would only be available today and the case postponed. This week, more than 200 mourners gathered to host a memorial for the Grade 8 learner from Fairmount High School. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Shelton, 15 Aunt Sharday said: “We were told to come back to court on Friday.