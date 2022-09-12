Hundreds of hartseer residents from Lavender Hill gathered on Friday to say their final farewells to slain Jordan Brown a week after he was killed in a devastating shooting. Mourners crammed into St Paul’s Church as the blue coffin of the 11-year-old laaitie arrived with a life-sized photograph of him printed on it.

Jordan was mercilessly gunned down alongside his gang boss father, Cheslyn Nelson. At the time of the shooting the 11-year-old laaitie was visiting his father at a house in Shepherd Way when a gunman known to Nelson was sent to assassinate him. BURIED: Jordan Brown, 11 According to the State’s case, Cole Nel, who was also a member of the Fast Guns gang had recently jumped kamp to the Flakkas gang without Nelson’s knowledge.

He went into the house and smoked with the occupants before going to the bathroom and returned with a firearm and shot Nelson and another gang member before turning the gun on little Jordan. He was busted three days later by the Anti-Gang Unit and sent to Pollsmoor Prison after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court. Nel’s case has been moved to 5 October where he is expected to proceed with his bail hearing.

On Friday hartseer residents paid tribute to the short life of the popular soccer player. HARTSEER: Mother Sharnay He was laid to rest at Muizenberg Cemetery where his heartbroken mother Sharnay could be seen weeping when asked to release a white dove representing Jordan’s soul, with learners from Prince George Drive Primary School also present. Jordan’s oupa, Calvin, says the family was thankful for the support as even law enforcement officers arrived to ensure mourners were safe.

“I would like to thank the community for being there and supporting us through this difficult time. SYMBOL: White doves released “I also went to law enforcement who came to the grave site to thank them because you don’t also know what could have happened. “We thank everybody that was there.”