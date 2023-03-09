Anticipation ran high when excited school children from Kraaifontein and Durbanville got to meet their heroes of the Stormers team this week. The rugby team had a practice session at the Hands and Heart rugby field in Eikendal on Tuesday.

When the players started handing out autographs, the group could not hold back their excitement anymore and broke through a fence to storm onto the field. The crowd went bos when they saw Stormers stars Herschel Jantjies and Clayton Blommetjies. Stormers stars: handing out autographs However, the security guards reacted within seconds to control the crowd and restore order.

About 1500 spectators stieked uit at the field to watch their heroes in action. The Stormers came fresh off their win against the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship coastal derby on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Happy: spectators Peter Links, senior coach at Hands and Heart rugby football club, said: “It was a great honour for us that the Stormers chose us and our field to do their practice session.

“A lot of my players also attended the session and I was happy that the children could come and see their sports heroes in action, people they normally only see on TV. “I hope this won’t be the last time we see them here.” Naeem Lewis, 15, from Bernadino Heights High School says: “I am very proud to have rubbed shoulders with the team, and thank you to Angelo Davids who gave me his autograph.”