A Kuils River family is pleading for help to find a young dad who went missing without a trace on Tuesday. The hartseer family of Torreaun Logenstein say they fear for his life as he went to the bank at Zevenwacht Mall but never arrived at his destination.

Sister Carmelita Fortuin, 41, says he was last seen at around 8:30am when he told his wife he was going to Nedbank. “He left home in the morning and told his wife to get ready because when he came back they were going to do shopping for the house. “He walked from his home to the mall because it is nearby and when he never arrived back home we started looking for him.”

She adds that the family searched dense bushes where he would have passed by, and are unable to reach him as his cellphone was broken. VANISHED: Father Torreaun Logenstein from Kuils River “He did not take his cellphone with him because it’s broken and he has never gone missing before. “We went to Nedbank and they checked for us but said there was no record of him even drawing any money, so we believe he did not even make it to the mall.

“We are very worried because he has a wife and two boys and would never just go missing and we reported him missing at Mfuleni Saps.” At the time of his disappearance, Torreaun was wearing blue tracksuit pants, a black-and-cream baseball jacket and blue Lacoste takkies. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “This office can confirm that a missing person file was opened for investigation.