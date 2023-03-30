The man accused of killing 10-year-old Denecke Presence from Macassar is believed to be known to the family.
This was revealed on Wednesday when Geraldo Solomons, 55, made his first appearance in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court.
Outside court, family and residents protested and handed over a petition for the suspect to be denied bail.
The little girl’s body was found floating in a river on Sunday, 12 March, a day after she was reported missing.
A massive search by the police, her family and residents was launched and her body was discovered in the Marvin Park river by a family friend.
Police confirmed that 55-year-old landlord Geraldo Solomons was arrested on Monday and charged with Denecke’s kidnapping and murder.
Solomons, dressed in a pinkish shirt, looked stressed as he stepped into the dock.
However, it was a brief appearance as he did not have a lawyer.
The matter was quickly postponed to 5 April for him to obtain legal counsel.
Outside the court, members of the community called for the accused to be locked away for good.
Deneceke’s father, Dirkie, tells the Daily Voice that he just wants justice for his little girl.
“Ek weet nie hoe om te voel nie, this guy should not come out of jail.
“My child didn’t deserve this business that she went through. My heart is broken, justice should be served. No bail,” Dirkie said.
Asked whether Solomons was known to the family, Dirkie would not answer.
However, according to community activist Auriel September, the family had stayed in the same house as Solomons but was not related to them.
“They stay in a city flat, rental stock as we call it.
“Solomons is not supposed to rent a part of the flat but they rented a room from him, so he is their landlord, yes.”
Denecke was reportedly last seen on 11 March in the vicinity of the taxi rank in Musica Avenue while waiting for her parents after she had visited her ouma.
The Grade 5 pupil from Marvin Park Primary was laid to rest on Sunday in Macassar.
