The man accused of killing 10-year-old Denecke Presence from Macassar is believed to be known to the family. This was revealed on Wednesday when Geraldo Solomons, 55, made his first appearance in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court.

Outside court, family and residents protested and handed over a petition for the suspect to be denied bail. CASE: Family and residents at Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. The little girl’s body was found floating in a river on Sunday, 12 March, a day after she was reported missing. A massive search by the police, her family and residents was launched and her body was discovered in the Marvin Park river by a family friend.

Police confirmed that 55-year-old landlord Geraldo Solomons was arrested on Monday and charged with Denecke’s kidnapping and murder. The body of a 10-year-old Denecke Present was found in a river. File photo Solomons, dressed in a pinkish shirt, looked stressed as he stepped into the dock. However, it was a brief appearance as he did not have a lawyer.

The matter was quickly postponed to 5 April for him to obtain legal counsel. Outside the court, members of the community called for the accused to be locked away for good. Deneceke’s father, Dirkie, tells the Daily Voice that he just wants justice for his little girl.

DEMANDS JUSTICE: Dad Dirkie Presence. “Ek weet nie hoe om te voel nie, this guy should not come out of jail. “My child didn’t deserve this business that she went through. My heart is broken, justice should be served. No bail,” Dirkie said. Asked whether Solomons was known to the family, Dirkie would not answer.

However, according to community activist Auriel September, the family had stayed in the same house as Solomons but was not related to them. CASE: Family and residents at Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. “They stay in a city flat, rental stock as we call it. “Solomons is not supposed to rent a part of the flat but they rented a room from him, so he is their landlord, yes.”