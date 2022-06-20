A family of eight have found themselves without a roof over their head after their house in Pinati Estate burnt down during the early hours of Sunday morning. Yumnaa Esterhuizen, 30, said she and her family lost all of their belongings in the flames just after 6am.

“We have sensors in our yard and it was going off the whole time while we were sleeping,” she says. “It was only when we came outside that we saw the sparks coming from the top of the pole outside of the house. “From there the fire just spread all over the place and the next thing we saw was that our house and the neighbour’s car port were engulfed in flames.”

She added no members of her family were injured but all of their belongings have been destroyed. GUTTED: Family lost all their belongings “I have three children while my sister has one and we also have a 32-year-old sister who is mentally disabled. “We all stay in the house along with our mother who is 56 and is chronically ill.

“We literally only have the clothes on our backs because the fire destroyed everything that we owned. “We also had eight cats and two dogs in the house that we really loved and sadly three of our cats passed away in the fire.” Yumnaa said her family is extremely grateful for the help of the community who have gone above and beyond to show their support.

“Our neighbours have been absolutely incredible and they have really helped us since the fire began. “People came to help to put the flames out until the fire trucks came out. “I just want to thank everybody who helped us. From what we see, it was an electrical fire but we still do not know what happened.”