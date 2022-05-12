Nearly a century after the Brickles family’s Elfindale land in Diep River was taken by Punt farmers in 1938, the family has finally successfully reclaimed it. On Tuesday they celebrated the land restitution, 25 years after their initial claim was made.

In 1971, when their three houses on the property were demolished and the family forcibly removed, the family was scattered all over, said Eric Brickles. “We came from a decent family and some of us drifted apart and ended up not knowing each other. It is sad that this has happened and getting the land back is a big issue for us,” he told the Cape Argus. Brickles said the youngest of his father’s siblings died last year at age 95, and only six out of his 10 siblings were still alive.

Family spokesperson Greg Brickles said the property of roughly 5000 square metres had been a wasteland for years. “My father and his brother started this process about 25 years ago, and about 10 years ago he passed the baton to me as he was getting tired of the process. “From the initial evaluation, they offered us R40 000, and then R240 000, which was the last offer. However, we were not interested in the money but wanted the land.”