The family of the girl who was allegedly raped by a school transport driver is disappointed that she didn’t yet get the chance to tell her side of the story in court.

On Thursday Amien Fakier, 55, from Delft appeared in Parow Regional Court for the rape of the 17-year-old and his case was once again postponed.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her on 19 and 20 February 2020 when she was 15 years old and the girl tried to commit suicide two weeks later and that’s how her family found out.

Her 44-year-old mom says: “It was supposed to be the day where my daughter takes the stand, she was supposed to talk about what this man did to her.

“But that didn’t happen because once again the machines are broken and because of that they can’t proceed with the trial.

“I was told by court officials that I must write a letter so the machines can be fixed and the department knows about that.”

She says her daughter was left distraught when she saw the suspect.

“She lost it when she saw the man for the first time in two years,” says the mom.

“She told him to look at her, he couldn’t look at any of us, he asked her if she is bef*k and then he went inside the court.

“She was so broken up and she told the court officials she was not leaving until she was heard. It was really sad.

“It’s been hectic, we’ve been in and out of hospital.”

She says they won’t stop seeking justice: “I will fight for my daughter, I know she is telling the truth.”

