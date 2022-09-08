The family of a meisie who died after an alleged drunk cop crashed his van into their car say they are unable to bury her. Seven-year-old Wardah Lindewal died on Monday, a week after being in a coma.

The Grade 1 pupil at Plantation Primary was travelling with her aunt on the night of 28 August. The collision happened on the R300 near Watergate Mall in Mitchells Plain in the direction of Parkwood, where they live. Her aunt spent five days in hospital and was discharged on Friday. Wardah died in the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Her hartseer Uncle Mogamat Salie says all her family wants is closure. SAD Sight: The crash scene in Mitchells Plain “Her body was taken to Salt River mortuary on Tuesday afternoon. We are Muslims and we thought we would have her janazah on Tuesday, but we were told that we would only get the body on Thursday (today). “It doesn’t sit well with us that they will only do the autopsy on Thursday.”

The sergeant who allegedly caused the crash has since been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The matter has been postponed to February next year for further investigation. Byron la Hoe, spokesperson for the department of health, says its aim is always to release bodies in the shortest possible time but forensic investigations take precedence.