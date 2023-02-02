The desperate parents of a missing teen from Athlone have asked people to be on a lookout for their daughter. Sixteen-year-old Aqeelah Isaacs, a Grade 11 pupil from Garlandale High, disappeared without a trace from her mother’s home in Grassy Park on Monday.

Her concerned father Stephan Muteba, 36, said the last time he spoke to his child was when she asked him to send her money to apply for her ID. “She left to go to Home Affairs and arrived in Grassy Park at her mom’s just after 11am, to wait for her lift home. “She sent her uncle a message just before noon to fetch her, but he didn’t see the message,” Stephan explained.

“She then spoke to her brother and went outside. Her mother went outside after five minutes because Aqeelah did not come back inside, but by then she was missing.” Muteba said Aqeelah’s mother immediately tried calling their daughter but the teen’s phone went straight to voicemail. “I have been trying to phone every 10 minutes, I haven’t gotten any sleep because it’s very unlike my daughter to have her phone off or to just walk away.”