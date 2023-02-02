The desperate parents of a missing teen from Athlone have asked people to be on a lookout for their daughter.
Sixteen-year-old Aqeelah Isaacs, a Grade 11 pupil from Garlandale High, disappeared without a trace from her mother’s home in Grassy Park on Monday.
Her concerned father Stephan Muteba, 36, said the last time he spoke to his child was when she asked him to send her money to apply for her ID.
“She left to go to Home Affairs and arrived in Grassy Park at her mom’s just after 11am, to wait for her lift home.
“She sent her uncle a message just before noon to fetch her, but he didn’t see the message,” Stephan explained.
“She then spoke to her brother and went outside. Her mother went outside after five minutes because Aqeelah did not come back inside, but by then she was missing.”
Muteba said Aqeelah’s mother immediately tried calling their daughter but the teen’s phone went straight to voicemail.
“I have been trying to phone every 10 minutes, I haven’t gotten any sleep because it’s very unlike my daughter to have her phone off or to just walk away.”
The dad said they checked everywhere for her. “I’m also worried because her school friends told me she has been acting weird the past week, and that she looked sad. She does not know Cape Town well because she moved here from Arniston and Aqeelah won’t just stay out of school, she loves school.”
He said her granny in Arniston confirmed Aqeelah was not there either.
Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that the Wynberg Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit is investigating. Anyone with information that might help can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or utilise the MySAPS mobile application.