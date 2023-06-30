An Ocean View mom wants to sue the City of Cape Town after her daughter broke her leg when a concrete staircase at a Council flats structure collapsed. Miche Pheiffer, 22, suffered serious injuries on Monday when a staircase collapsed at a woonstel in Uiltjie Hof.

The mom was walking up the flight stairs to visit her sister when she fell through. Her leg was badly damaged on both sides and doctors had to break her ankle before they could reset it. Following the incident, her upset mom Berenice, said that the City is liable for her daughter’s pyn en lyding.

“Ek wil vir hulle sue. My child is now helpless, we as the family must now run around for her. I’m not going to fail my child by leaving them like that,” Berenice explained. The kwaad mom claimed that not a single City representative or the ward councillor has reached out to them. “They don’t have any backbone to come and face her. I’m busy with the claim forms; as the mother I need to help her because she looks to me for assistance,” she added.

“If it comes voting time then they come and smile but when it’s pain and suffering you don’t see anyone.” Miche said her accident has negatively affected her well-being: “I’m very angry because who would like to go through pain like this? The pain is getting worse every day.” Meanwhile, the City repaired the broken staircase a day after Miche’s fall.