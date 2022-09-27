The family of a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself are still not ready to talk about the incident, but have slammed “rumours” regarding the suspect. Hilton van Zyl, 48, reportedly shot and killed his vrou Anastasia, 44, and 15-year-old laaitie Cassidy in Gersham, Kuils River on Sunday morning. His 23-year-old son survived the horrific attack by jumping out a window.

A relative, who didn’t want to be named, told the Cape Argus: “Everything is speculation at this moment. This triple murder still has to sink in for us as a family. “When we see this stuff on social media and what they’re saying, we are not even going to comment because there are no facts in that.” The family said they would issue a statement yesterday but didn’t. The rumours come from a leaked crime report that said Hilton gave the gun to his son to shoot him.

INVESTIGATION: Cops at the Van Zyl huis “According to information gathered at the crime scene, deceased number one and two were married and going through a process of divorce,” read the report. “Deceased number one [husband] had a drinking problem and was violent to his wife and children. His wife decided to divorce him due to his bad behaviour. “According to the son of deceased number one and two, his late father came home last night drunk and started arguing with his late mother. He then took out a firearm and shot at his mother and sister. He then gave a gun to him [son] and instructed the son to shoot him.”