Firefighters rescued three people from a burning house in Khayelitsha. The father and his two daughters were trapped in their Mandela Park home on Monday night.

When Platoon 2 Commander Thandekile Mvunyiswa arrived on the scene, she was informed by the neighbours that there were people inside the house. “We got the call around 9pm and we responded and when we got to the house, the neighbours were standing in the road panicking,” she says. “They told us about the father and daughters. And we had to break the windows and burglar bars.”

She explains that the older daughter had passed out under the bed and she thought the entire family had perished. “They were all trapped in one bedroom, we went in and found the girl who was about 19 years old. She was not moving. “I recall thinking that they were all dead when they were taken out because they all just kept quiet.

“They were not injured at all, they suffered from smoke inhalation, we gave them oxygen and were taken to Khayelitsha District Hospital for further treatment.” HELP: Khayelitsha Hospital She adds: “They were taken out about two minutes apart. We are really happy about this, because it never happens. In most cases, when we arrive at the scene, we find that people have already died. This is one of the few successful rescues.” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says: “Crews from Khayelitsha, Lansdowne Road and Ottery were dispatched to the scene.

“When the crew from Khayelitsha arrived on the scene, they were informed that persons were reported missing. “Firefighters conducted a search of the burning premises and located an adult male and female at around 9.18pm. “A second adult female was rescued at 9.21pm.