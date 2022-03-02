The family of Klawer teen, Jerobejin van Wyk, have rejected an alleged letter from Daniel Smit asking for their forgiveness, saying all they want is the rest of the boy’s dismembered body.

Family spokesperson, Mathilda Bains, has also revealed shocking details of how the 13-year-old laaitie was killed and butchered after he was caught stealing mangoes from Smit’s property on 2 February.

Mathilda says the family is angry at claims made in the media that Smit, 56, had written a letter to them via his lawyer on the day of Jerobejin’s funeral.

BUTCHERED: Jerobejin, 13

Smit’s lawyer Santie Human previously said he has admitted to killing Jerobejin and four other people, while his own sister has outed him in the media as a racist who hated brown people.

In a broadcast on eNCA aired on Saturday night, Human reportedly said her client had written a letter to the family and Klawer residents begging forgiveness for the heinous act.

In the alleged letter, Smit reportedly wrote: “I promise you and the whole Klawer community that I have absolutely nothing to do with any other child murders of any children that went missing in Klawer. This murder was not racially motivated.”

Mathilda, however, says the family never received a letter and they are also not interested in hearing from Smit unless it is to come clean.

NOT INTERESTED: Mathilda Bains. Picture: Facebook

“Nobody has delivered such a letter or visited the family to talk about a letter,” she says.

“We reject media reports that we had knowledge about this.

“We do not want to hear anything from him except what he did with the rest of Jerobejin’s body.”

According to reports, only a part of the boy’s ear, his intestines, a lung, kidneys and some skin were found in a drain on Smit’s property.

“What we know of the confession is that he said he broke the child’s neck and used a kitchen knife to cut out his heart to ensure that he is dead before cutting up the rest of the body,” Mathilda adds.

She says grieving mom Triesa, 38, is desperate for answers and although they buried the remains they received from the mortuary, the family has no idea what was in Jerobejin’s coffin.

DEVASTATED: Triesa van Wyk

“We honestly don’t know. When we went to the forensics department in Vredendal, they never told us anything and neither did the police,” adds Mathilda.

“The night of the funeral I found Triesa sitting in the backyard just crying and asking us where is her child’s body.

“If Smit is truly sorry, he will tell her so she can get closure. Until then, she will never be able to heal.”

She says the family do not want to hear from Smit’s lawyer.

“We don’t want to hear from her. We were told that he now wants to sell his house and give the money to Jerobejin’s family.

“She has a damn cheek. As if money can ever replace the life that was lost.”

The Daily Voice attempted numerous times to get a copy of the letter and comment from Human, but she did not respond to phone calls, messages or emails yesterday.

