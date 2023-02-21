A Parkwood family say their world has been turned upside down after learning that three young relatives had allegedly been molested by a 74-year-old family friend who they had trusted with their lives. A family member, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the children, says they were shocked to learn that her two nieces and cousin were all assaulted by the elderly man when they turned eight years old.

The children are now nine and 13 years old. “We have known him for over 10 years. He used to be in and out at my mom’s home, some of the kids even called him pa,” the aunt says. “Then two years ago, my cousin who had just turned nine started wetting the bed, which was very strange because she was never a bed wetter.

“We asked her what was going on, and if everything was OK, but she didn’t want to talk.” The little girl then decided to open up to another adult about what had allegedly happened. The woman the little girl spoke to tells the Daily Voice that the child was very afraid.

“I asked her if someone was touching her, and she said yes and pointed to her vagina. “When I explained that what the man was doing was wrong and told her we need to speak to someone who can help her she started crying. “She said he told her to not tell anyone because her ma would then throw out her mother and they would live on the streets.”

She says after convincing the little girl to go to the police station to make a case, the family was informed of more bad news. “In her statement she spoke about a cousin’s secret, that two more of her cousins were also being touched by this man. We asked them [the 13-year-olds] and they confirmed he has been abusing them for several years. “The eight-year-old also said that it first happened on her birthday and he had told her that it’s a special birthday gift. I couldn’t believe it. He is a predator, not a perpetrator!”

The suspect was arrested on December 30, 2022, a day after the girl made her statement, and has been appearing in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on two charges of rape. APPEARANCES: Wynberg Court. File photo His case will again be heard on March 30. The man is currently out on bail of R1 000, and part of his bail conditions prohibits him from entering Parkwood.