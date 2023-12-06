The family of Cecelia Lottering, 57, from Wesbank is hopeful for her safe return home after she vanished without a trace on 9 September. Her daughter, Alicia Muller, says her mom is healthy and has no mental illness and was last seen talking to a man outside her home.

Alicia says: “On the night of her disappearance, she called my sister to see if she was awake but my sister did not answer her because my mom was intoxicated and my sister was scared that my mom would skel at her. “The morning between 12am and 1am, my mom went out by the door and my sister checked through the window and saw her talking to a young man but she couldn’t see his face. “The man left on his bicycle and my mom followed. My sister and her boyfriend went outside to check for her in the street and couldn’t find her.”

Alicia says she asked for help on the Wesbank Community WhatsApp group and also opened a missing person report at the police station. She adds: “We searched the whole week for her with the help of the neighbourhood watch. “My heart is in pieces and my two children ask every day about their grandmother.”