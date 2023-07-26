Three months have passed since the murder of Taireece Williams and according to his family, the pain has not eased. The 19-year-old father-to-be was gunned down in April while he was playing football in Piketberg Street, Tafelsig.

On Tuesday, his mother Bonita van Wyk was joined by his heavily pregnant girlfriend and others to protest again at the bail application of one of the murder accused. Bonita misses her son every day, and said the anniversaries of his death only get harder. “On Monday it was three months and [yesterday] we are standing here in front of court calling for justice. It’s like a constant reminder of what happened,” she explained.

Mother Bonita van Wyk. File photo Bonita referred to the current situation in Tafelsig, where skote have been klapping almost every day since the weekend. “I get so scared when I hear those shots, I can only imagine how Taireece felt. The fear, the feeling of being hit. I can’t help but to feel like I wasn't even there to make him feel safe,” Bonita said. Her friend and supporter Patricia McDonald said her heart breaks seeing how much her chomma is hurting.

“She tries to be strong but we see how it’s eating on her, but all we can do is pray and stay praying, especially for healing and justice,” Patricia added. One of the accused, Nathan Jonkers, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder. Jonkers and his co-accused Amber Coetzee were arrested shortly after the shooting.