Family of a Kraaifontein mother of two who died after burning to death in a fire at her home are begging for help laying her to rest. Lillian Skippers, 47, died on April 9, but her family say they just don’t have enough money to bury her.

The fire took place in Green Street in Scottsville after a candle apparently fell over, her father Nicky Skippers said at the time. Lillian’s aunt, Janet Bok, 64, says neighbours in Green Street have been clubbing together for the DNA test to have Lillian’s body released. “We have to do the DNA twice now as the first time, there wasn’t a familial match,” Janet explains.

“Just yesterday a neighbour donated R700 towards the test, we will be getting the results this Wednesday. “We are begging for the sake of her two children, please help us bury her. TRAGEDY: Lillian Skippers, 47, dead “We need R6 500 for the funeral, and we are very grateful to the undertaker for charging us so little but we don’t even have that money.”

“We would like to bury her on Mother’s Day. We are just so sad for the children; unfortunately their father can also not help with the burial. “We want to thank all the neighbours who have been assisting us.” Bernice Sodoms, a neighbour says Lillian and her kids lost alles in the blaze.