The family of the Bontheuwel father who was killed by an alleged drunk Law Enforcement officer says they want justice to be served. Jody Arendse, 30, was killed in March at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street in Mitchells Plain after a white VW Polo slammed into him.

The father of three was walking from Eastridge to a relative’s house in Tafelsig at about 2am when he was struck. FAMILY MEMBERS OF: Jody arendse It is believed that the car was travelling at such a high speed that it dragged Jody’s body 500 metres from the initial place of impact. Marcelino Wentzel, who was off duty at the time of the collision, is now facing charges of culpable homicide.

He was back in Mitchells Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the first time since March, when he was released on R1 000 bail. OUT ON BAIL: Marcelino Wentzel, 26 After a brief appearance the case was postponed until November 27 for further investigation. The City of Cape Town confirmed that Wentzel has been placed on administrative duty, pending the finalisation of the criminal proceedings.