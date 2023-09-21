The family of the Bontheuwel father who was killed by an alleged drunk Law Enforcement officer says they want justice to be served.
Jody Arendse, 30, was killed in March at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street in Mitchells Plain after a white VW Polo slammed into him.
The father of three was walking from Eastridge to a relative’s house in Tafelsig at about 2am when he was struck.
It is believed that the car was travelling at such a high speed that it dragged Jody’s body 500 metres from the initial place of impact.
Marcelino Wentzel, who was off duty at the time of the collision, is now facing charges of culpable homicide.
He was back in Mitchells Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the first time since March, when he was released on R1 000 bail.
After a brief appearance the case was postponed until November 27 for further investigation.
The City of Cape Town confirmed that Wentzel has been placed on administrative duty, pending the finalisation of the criminal proceedings.
Outside court, Jody’s brother Damian questioned the brief appearance, hinting at special privileges. “It is funny how they can just come in and say that the case is postponed to a next date,” he said.
Damian added that it was very difficult for the family to face his brother’s alleged killer in court.
“To see him and his family there like they own the place and the way they are going on, with no remorse. We are taking it day by day but are still broken after six months,” he said.