A Parkwood family is picking up the pieces as the man who torched their home appeared in court for his bail hearing on Friday. Speaking out for the first time, the ex-girlfriend of Elton Augustus says her family has niks left after a devastating blaze last week.

Augustus was busted by Grassy Park police after he set his meisie’s huis alight following an argument. It is believed that he threw a petrol bomb through the window, leaving the family, including a seven-year-old girl and elderly vrou, trapped inside. The 24-year-old mom, who asked not to be named, says she is living in fear after he was released by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last week.

ACCUSED OF ARSON: Elton Augustus to appear in court “We got a skrik when we came back home and we were told he is out. We couldn’t understand it. “That is when I saw him and he tried to throw a baksteen at me,” she says. “He was taken again by the police and we went to court on Monday and he will be applying for bail on Friday.”

Councillor Aslam Richards says he visited the home and contacted officials to assist the family by fixing the doors and windows in order for them to secure the property and return home. The mom says they have been left without clothes or furniture and cannot afford the repair work. “Right now we don’t even have clothes because everything was damaged. We are trying our best to fix up the place and need help with paint and other materials because we have nowhere to go. So far the council is helping as much as they can.”