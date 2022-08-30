A Scottsdene family are in mourning after their only daughter was murdered, allegedly by a man who was “obsessed” with her. Sashalee Syster, 29, was stabbed to death in Klipbok Street on Sunday by a man known to her.

According to her family, the man kept bothering Sashalee but she wanted nothing to do with him. Her bereaved father Andrew Syster, 58, says he rushed his daughter to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital but she didn’t make it. GRIEF: Dad Andrew of Scottsdene “My wife Wilma and I are shattered. My child didn’t deserve to die like this,” he says.

“The doctor showed me the five stab wounds to her body, she was stabbed in the back, front and once in her heart. “I picked up her bloody body and took her to hospital after someone came to call us. “She was stabbed at a well-known drug den in Scottsdene.

“As we drove she still told me, Daddy, ek’s fine. But the closer we got to the hospital the quieter she became, and then the doctors told us she didn’t make it.” Wilma says she will now have to raise her nine-year-old grandchild. Andrew adds: “She wanted nothing to do with that murderer, he was obsessed with her, she had a boyfriend.”