A Hanover Park woman is concerned for the well-being of her cousin who, along with his wife and three-year-old daughter, has not been seen for nearly a month.

Faranaaz Jumat says her cousin Kashief van Sitter, wife Laeeqah and little Labeeqah moved to an informal settlement near the Swartklip Cemetery in November.

“Kashief and his family moved into a shack by Swartklip because they were told they got a plot there for a house that is being built so they must go and secure the property,” she says.

“They used to live by Kashief’s mother in Rocklands and she used to go to the area and drop food by them, but now for the last three weeks she has not heard of them and when she goes there, then they cannot find them.”

WORRY: Kashief and Faranaaz

The 36-year-old said while the couple, both 30, are known by their neighbours, no one knows where they are.

“When we ask around, the neighbours say they have also not seen or heard of them for a while now.

“The worry is that if the shack is left unoccupied, then people will come in and steal their stuff, while we are very concerned about their daughter.

“I grew up with Kashief and he is a very nice person, however both he and his wife have issues with drug abuse but they would never do anything to harm their daughter who they both love very much.”

She said calls to the couple’s phones go to voicemail while his parents are still hopeful he will pitch up, which is why they have not yet made contact with the police.

When the Daily Voice visited the informal settlement, neighbours confirmed they have not been seen for weeks.

Anyone with information can call 0723778256.

