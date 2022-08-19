A family of seven have lost everything they own in a fire at their home. The incident took place on Tuesday at Suffolk Street in Riverside Gardens in Kuils River.

It’s believed that the fire was started by an electrical short. According to residents, this is the seventh house to burn down in the area due to electrical problems. Dad Granville Jacoman, 46, says: “We lost everything in the fire that started at our electrical box, but we didn’t see when it happened. I don’t have a job and we couldn’t save any of our possessions. And now it is raining also.

HELP: Granville Jacoman. Picture: Solly Lottering “My son went to go buy bread and when he came back his room was burning. The door was closed so the fire had to come through the roof. “I was at the doctor with my grandson. “When I opened the bedroom door the flames shot up. The firefighters came within 15 minutes but by then the roof had caved in already.