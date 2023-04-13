Chantal Lemmetjies from Uitsig is appealing for help with fire victims who lost all their belongings in a recent blaze and have been left with only the clothes on their backs. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, said the exact cause of the fire, which happened in Geraniums Avenue in Uitsig on Friday evening, is not yet known.

“The fire and rescue service attended to this incident on 7 April and it was reported at approximately 8.05pm.” CHAOS: Uitsig inferno. “According to reports two informal structures were destroyed and a formal dwelling was partially damaged. A total of five persons were displaced and a 30-year-old man sustained a laceration to his wrist and was treated and transported to a nearby medical facility.” Chantal said the fire victims were her neighbours and the six living in the Wendy houses have been displaced, including their children.

“The victims are staying with neighbours in the road. My aunt and her partner rented a Wendy house next door and the blaze started by the neighbour’s [house] and came over and burned her Wendy as well. No one knows what happened. TOUGH: Firefighters battle fire. “My aunt tried to rescue some of her documents but the blaze was too quick. My heart goes out to the families because they lost everything, all their clothes and the children’s clothes and the kids are still young.” Chantal is asking for any toiletries, food items, bedding, clothing and any household items. The sizes for the boys are between the ages of 11-14 years, there’s a girl baby, size 18-24 months, and girls size 2-12 years.