A Mitchells Plain family lost everything after their house suddenly caught alight on Saturday afternoon in Caproni Close, Rocklands. Ouma Zurena Nordien, 72, says the fire broke out just before 2pm without warning.

She says: “I didn’t even smell smoke and there wasn’t even any candle lit because it was daylight. IN NEED: Zurena Nordien “I was sitting in the living room and my son was sleeping in the bedroom. I heard something falling in the other bedroom and when I walked towards the door, I just saw fire coming out of the room. “I shouted to my son and he jumped up, we tried to put the fire out, but black smoke came and we had to run out.”

Homeowner Faranaaz Hoosain, 45, says she trades at a market on weekends and wasn’t aware of the fire. Hoosain says: “They tried reaching out to us, but none of our phones were working. When we came home, we came home to the place burning. “My kids were at the back but managed to make it out from the side. I am grateful that nobody got hurt, but it’s sad that you leave your house and come back and there is no home.”

The neighbours tried to put out the fire but suffered smoke inhalation and stepped onto spikes while getting onto the roof to douse the fire with a hose pipe. The fire affected the neighbour’s roof as well, leaving them without electricity. The family is appealing for help with clothes, blankets, bedding and assistance fixing the ceiling to prevent vandalism and cable theft. The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that two dwellings were affected.

He said: “One dwelling was left substantially damaged and left four people displaced and the other dwelling was partially damaged and two people were left displaced. Carelse said crews from Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu were on the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze at 3.25 pm. A Mitchells Plain family lost everything after their house suddenly caught alight. Picture supplied “Oxygen was administered to an adult male who suffered from smoke inhalation, however after he was stabilised he refused to be transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage,” said Carelse.