A family wants answers after a jong man was brutally killed in an alleged mob justice attack. Adrian Petersen, 20, died on August 19 while he was visiting his cousins in Freedom Farm, Delft.

His ouma Elizabeth Adams, 60, says she was at her Bishop Lavis home when she got a message about the assault. “When we got there the body was already burning and there was another man who was also killed but we don’t know him,” the hartseer vrou says. “What upset me was that the people were looking at us and laughing.

“We couldn’t find answers as to what happened, we couldn’t even recognise his face.” The family recently identified the body as Adrian. His funeral is on Sunday. “We had to pay money for the DNA test and it was confirmed that it was in fact his body that was burnt there,” Elizabeth, 60, says.

“This is really sad because Adrian never bothered anyone; he was a good boy, even community members can confirm that. “He would go out and do odd jobs, like cleaning people’s yards and they trusted him with their things.” Caption: HARTSEER: Ouma Elizabeth His uncle Lance Adams is kwaad with the way people dealt with Adrian.

“If he did something wrong then they should have called the police instead of brutally killing him. People don’t even do that to animals, they really should have done better.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk, says cops are investigating a double murder with no arrests yet. “Saps members received a complaint of a murder, and on their arrival at the scene they saw two victims under tree branches with their hands tied and bodies burnt,” Van Wyk adds.